Ray utility Harbour City bound

By Tyler Lewis

Jaide Anthony is the first cab off the rank in a stupendous class of Dandenong Stingrays.

When it’s all said and done, the 2022 Rays Girls program will go down in the club’s history as one of the most impressive groups of talent.

Anthony was selected by new AFLW club – the Sydney Swans – and will embark on a career at the top level later this year.

The utility has been on the cusp of AFLW honours for quite some time now, after impressing in the NAB AFLW Carnival last season.

Anthony kicked a goal in six of her seven matches with the Rays this season, kicking multiple goals on three occasions.

The exciting talent had the opportunity to really fill her boots in round 2 against Gippsland Power, kicking 1.5 to go with her 26 disposals.

In a statement made by the Sydney Swans, Anthony revealed her excitement – and disbelief – of the news she was heading to the Harbour City.

“I’m so excited to be with the Swans and am so keen to get started,” she said.

“When my manager told me I was joining the club I didn’t believe him, I got quite emotional.

“It’s been quite a journey, a lot of ups and downs. It was obviously disappointing not to get drafted last year but I put in the hard yards to get here and am just so grateful to get this opportunity.”

Anthony is one of many expected draftees for the Stingrays this season, others include potential top five selection Amber Clarke, steady defender Mac Eardley and exciting mature-ager Sarah Hosking.