Looking Back

100 years ago

18 May 1922

Market Gardeners grievances

At the meeting of the Dandenong Branch of the Victorian Farmers Union on the 6th May, Mr W Cochrane drew attention to the decision of the Victoria Market authorities that no market gardeners would be allowed to sell before 5am and would also have to clean up everything in their stalls before leaving. He thought some action should be taken in regard to this matter, as they could not catch some of the early trains if they are not allowed to sell before 5am. They were paying 30/- a quarter and they considered they were entitled to have their stalls cleaned up for that. Mr G Andrews said the idea of fixing the selling hour at 5 o’clock was to allow officials to stay in bed an hour longer. “His lorry left for the market at 4pm, got into town about 11pm and then they would have to wait until 5am to sell their stuff.”

50 years ago

16 May 1972

Ex-Rock King special guest

Australia’s King of rock ‘n’ roll in the 1950’s, Johnny O’Keefe, is the special guest artist at Kortum Sandown Park Hotel tonight. O’Keefe will also appear on Friday and Saturday nights at the Southern Aurora Hotel Motel. Local comedian Ray Gilson will entertain patrons at Sandown Park Hotel on Friday night. Ray is a newcomer to the entertainment field, but he is fast developing into a first-class entertainer. The Stamford Hotel is running a talent quest on Sunday night. It will be compered by guest artist Des Kelly a county and western specialist.

20 years ago

20 May 2002

A Refugee for life

A Hallam father of eight went back to his homeland of Afghanistan to fight for freedom in the war against the Taliban and to rediscover himself as an Afghan. But he has returned as neither an Afghan nor an Australian and sees himself only as a “refugee of the world.”

Hashmatullah Moslih spent seven months working as an advisor and political analyst for the interim Afghan President. Mr Moslih said he returned to Afghanistan to help in its hour of need. Mr Moslih said, he came here as a refugee and “calls Australia home”. “However due to racism that I faced here, I began to realise that this could never turn out to be my home. Going back to Afghanistan, I realised I don’t belong there either. People like me who lost their homeland during their youth, are refugees for life.”

5 years ago

15 May 2017

Dandy film makes it big

A Dandenong filmmaker made it onto the small screen during a trip to Los Angeles. Matthew Victor Pastor, 28 hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles, Asian Pacific Film Festival on 28 April to promote his silent film “I am Jupiter I am Biggest Planet. “LA went really, really well,” Mr Pastor said. “We didn’t win, unfortunately, but the amount of love and support the film got was amazing.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society