Let’s hear it for the girls

All six of Dandenong Cricket Club’s Victorian women have held their contracts for season 2022/23.

Anna Lanning, Lara Shannon and Amy Vine made way for Olivia Henry and Sophie Reid, meaning Tiana Atkinson, Lucy Cripps, Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux and Ellyse Perry have all kept their names on the Victorian books.

Six out of 19 players contracted is the most of any club across Victoria.

Of those six is Tiana Atkinson, who has been a revelation for the Panthers since moving to the top of the order two seasons ago, and made her WNCL debut during last season.

Despite injury, Molineux has also remained on the Australian contracted players.

Unsurprisingly Ellyse Perry is another Australian contracted player on the Victorian list.

With a wealth of knowledge Cricket Victoria’s Head of Female Cricket Sharelle McMahon is extremely pleased to have both Molineux and Perry guiding the young Victorian players to the next level.

“We’re fortunate to have a number of Australian-contracted players,” she said.

“Allowing us to provide more opportunities to players coming through the Women’s Premier Cricket pathway.

With seven of our 19 contracted players 21-years-old or younger, we’re in a strong position to continue to develop our best talent.”

The Panthers missed the Victorian Premier Cricket finals in agonising fashion last season, but with an array of young stars in the state and national system, the out of finals hiatus is expected to be short-lived.