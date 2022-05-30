Greater Dandenong marks Reconciliation Week

The City of Greater Dandenong marked 2022 Reconciliation Week with two events.

On Friday 27 May, Springvale Community Hub hosted celebrations; and local primary school students and older youth were invited to attend the council’s celebrations.

The Reconciliation Australia website states that this year’s theme is “Be Brave. Make Change.”

“[The theme] is a challenge to all Australians – individuals, families, communities, organisations and government – to ‘Be Brave’ and tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation so we can ‘Make Change’ for the benefit of all Australians,” the website states.