Dandenong star inks new deal

By Tyler Lewis

Dandenong star all-rounder Kim Garth has inked a new deal with the Melbourne Stars.

Garth had a breakout season in WBBL07, collecting 15 wickets at an average of 18, all while averaging 27 with the bat.

The Irish born star represented her country at just (age) 14 and has proceeded to play 51 International matches.

Garth steered Dandenong to the 2020/21 Vic Premier Cricket premiership, a season after she was awarded the Una Paisley Medal for the best player in the women’s competition.

“I’m loving my time in Melbourne and I can’t wait for the next three seasons with the Melbourne Stars,” Garth said in a Melbourne Stars statement.

“I haven’t been home (to Ireland) for over two years so it has been great to get back in the off-season, but I’m looking forward to getting back and putting in a solid block of work before the start of the season and working with Jonathan and the entire coaching team.

“I haven’t had the chance to play in front of our members and fans at home yet which is something I’m really looking forward to in WBBL|08.”

The deal sees Garth committed to the Stars for a further three seasons.