Eagles rock over Demons

By Lachlan Mitchell

Cranbourne Eagles were in full flight as they took on the Bentleigh Demons at Livingston Reserve.

The Eagles continue to be a force to be reckoned with as they started with a four-goal opening term to lead by 24-points into the first break.

Wayward kicking continued to plague both sides, as Melbourne’s unfavourable weather patterns played their part in influencing the result.

At half-time Cranbourne lead by 14 points and continued to wrestle conditions.

The Demons continued their inaccuracy booting an unpleasing 11 behinds to half-time.

After half-time Cranbourne were able to put the foot-down to roll over the Demons with a seven goal third-quarter.

A final-term stalemate saw both sides fail to hit the scoreboard, the Eagles soaring to a 51-point win.

Eagle’s Ryan Davey and Tyson Barry kicked three goals each in the glistening victory.

Cranbourne coach Steve O’Brien was happy to see his side over the line in poor conditions.

“It’s probably one of those games where you want to get the game over and done with as soon as possible,” he said.

“We just take the points and move on to be honest, it was such tough conditions that made it really hard and to get the win, it was really good.”

Quick starts have been something the Eagles have been working towards all season, as they look to make a mark on the second half of the season.

“I think most sides aim to get good starts, it something we work pretty hard on and we know it’s very important…it’s certainly something we do focus on,” O’Brien explained.

Cranbourne and the whole competition have the bye leading into Queen’s Birthday weekend, giving the Eagles a chance to rest and recuperate.

“We will train and freshen up and hopefully get some numbers back,” O’Brien said.

“We will have a bit of a reset mentally and get ready for the second half of the season.

“It’s the grind part of the season, where winter hits us and we need to make sure we are mentally fresh.”

Springvale had the sway of power when it conquered the Port Melbourne Colts at home.

A seven-goal final term saw Springvale cakewalk to a 62-point win.

Demon boom recruit Tyrone Vickery hammered home seven goals, while Alexander Derzekos kicked four.

The win leaves Springvale two wins outside fourth spot.

Currently holding onto fourth spot is St. Kilda City, who couldn’t break Cheltenham’s six-game winning streak falling 10-points short of the Rosellas.

Saints Aaron Edwards and Dane Swan kicked three goals each but couldn’t secure the four points.

Rosellas Jackson Kilner kicked three goals to keep his side just one win out of top spot.

Dingley had its way against East Malvern at Souter Oval.

Dingoes Daniel Farmer and Rory Wallace kicked five goals each in the 64-point win.

St. Paul’s didn’t get things its own way when it took on Mordialloc away from home.

The Bulldogs had to fight to quash the Bloodhounds scent of victory.

St. Paul’s Stephen Muller kicked five goals to help the Bulldogs salute by 27 points.

SOUTHERN DIVISION ONE

ROUND -9 RESULTS

Mordialloc 6.12.48 v St Paul’s McKinnon 11.9.75, Cheltenham 10.16.76 v St Kilda City 10.6.66, Cranbourne Eagles 12.9.81 v Bentleigh 3.12.30, Springvale Districts 17.9.11 v Port Melbourne Colts 7.7.49, Dingley 17.15.117 v East Malvern 8.5.53.

LADDER

Cranbourne Eagles 32, Cheltenham 28, St Paul’s McKinnon 28, St Kilda City 24, Dingley 20, Springvale Districts 16, Mordialloc 16, Port Melbourne Colts 12, Bentleigh 4, East Malvern 0.

FIXTURE- ROUND 10

SATURDAY 18 JUNE

Mordialloc v East Malvern, Bentleigh v St.Paul’s McKinnon, Cranbourne Eagles v Springvale Districts, St Kilda City v Port Melbourne Colts, Dingley v Cheltenham.