Klu-Roong outmuscle Redlegs

By Lachlan Mitchell

The Dandenong Redlegs met the Hallam Hawks on Saturday afternoon to mark Indigenous Round.

The round pays its respect to the traditional owners of the land coinciding with Reconciliation Week.

Hallam changed its name to Hallam Klu-Roong Football Netball Club for the special occasion.

Klu-Roong comes from the indigenous word for Hawk.

Both sides had indigenous jerseys to mark the occasion on a special day.

Dandenong started well and led by a point at quarter-time.

Philip Muscat and Dakota De Santis kicked early goals to see their side lead at the first break.

The game continued to be hampered by poor conditions, with a blustery south blowing gusts that was an added cause for concern for both sides.

An inaccurate Klu-Roong kicked a staggering seven behinds in the second term but still wrestled back momentum.

Hallam had their tails up at halftime and led by 18-points at the main break.

Conditions still proved to be the biggest worry for the Redlegs as they struggled to impact the scoreboard.

Louis Nichols kicking Dandenong’s only goal after halftime.

A final quarter rush from Hallam saw the side kick seven goals four behinds to the Redlegs one behind.

Klu-Roong securing their seventh win of the season by 65 points.

Hallam’s Lachlan Moss and Jack Sharlassian kicked three-goal each.

The win sees Klu-Roong rise into third on the ladder.

Ladder leaders Frankston Dolphins continue to go from strength to strength in season 2022.

The Dolphins rose above to defeat Lyndale by 69 points.

Frankston’s Richard Mathers kicked five goals in the victory.

The Doveton Eagles had a day to forget as they suffered a 100-point blistering at the hands of the South Mornington Tigers.

The Eagles couldn’t make their chances count as they kicked two goals eight in the loss.

Tiger Josh Abela kicked seven goals in his sides emphatic trouncing.

Lyndhurst had a day to remember as it smashed and bashed its way past the Moorabbin Kangaroos at Widdop Reserve.

Lyndhurst’s Jarryd McGrath kicked nine goals in an almighty spectacle for the Lightning.

Lyndhurst winning by a darts-players delight.. 180 points.

The win sees the Lightning move into second place behind Frankston.

Just percentage keeps Cerberus out of bottom spot on the ladder as it suffered another loss at the hands of Hampton at Peterson Street Reserve.

Cerberus, to its credit, had the run of play and led at half-time and three-quarter time by under a goal.

A four-goal final term from the Hammers extinguished any hope for Cerberus to claim the points.

Hampton’s Madden Griffin and Reece Walker kicked two goals each in the win.

SOUTHERN DIVISION FOUR

RESULTS – ROUND- 9

Lyndale 7.8.50 v Frankston Dolphins 18.11.119, Hampton 10.13.73 v Cerberus 7.13.55, Doveton Eagles 2.8.20 v South Mornington 18.12.120, Moorabbin Kangaroos 7.8.50 v Lyndhurst 36.14.230, Hallam 11.20.86 v Dandenong 3.3.21.

LADDER

Frankston Dolphins 36, Lyndhurst 32, Hallam 28, South Mornington 24, Dandenong 20, Moorabbin Kangaroos 12, Hampton 12, Lyndale 8, Cerberus 4, Doveton Eagles 4.

FIXTURE- ROUND 10

SATURDAY, 18 JUNE

Lyndale v Moorabbin Kangaroos, Hallam v Cerberus, Lyndhurst v Doveton Eagles, Frankston Dolphins v Dandenong, Hampton v South Mornington.