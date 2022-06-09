Juddy to shine under Thursday night lights

By Tyler Lewis

When Richmond step foot onto the MCG tonight, it will be a moment Juddy Clarke will never forget.

The Dandenong Stingrays and Berwick listed livewire will make his AFL debut this evening, when the Tigers host the Port Adelaide Power.

Since being taken with pick 30 in the 2021 National Draft, Clarke has been electrifying at VFL level – going from a polite knock on the selection door, to blasting it off its hinges.

Across his nine games for the Tigers Clarke has averaged 14.3 disposals, 2.3 tackles and – most importantly – has slotted a total of 11 majors.

The left-footers consistency has been excellent, hitting the scoreboard in seven of his nine games.

In one of those games in which he didn’t kick a goal, he kicked two minor scores in treacherous conditions at Trevor Barker Beach Oval.

Clarke spoke to Star News Group about a potential debut after his best afield performance against Footscray.

“It’s a working progress I think,” he said in April.

“The feedback has been really good, every week we go in and I just look at the vision and see where I can improve here and there.

“For me ultimately it’s (the focus) to just keep developing in that role I am playing at the moment and my forward craft as well.

“Keep chipping away at that and hopefully good things are to come.”

Clarke will not be the medical substitute on debut, instead has been named on a half-forward flank alongside premiership players Dustin Martin, Shane Edwards, Jack Riewoldt, Shai Bolton and Noah Balta.