Dandenong South fire

By Jonty Ralphsmith and Cameron Lucadou-Wells

Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA were called to a structure fire on Cahill Street, Dandenong South on Wednesday June 8.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames and smoke coming from the premises, bringing it under control at about 2.45pm.

Fortunately everyone had safely evacuated before crews arrived on scene.

Multiple Triple Zero callers reported the fire, with an advice message issued by Vic Emergency at 2.24pm.

Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police were also called to the scene.