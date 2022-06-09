Witness plea to Noble Park crash

Police are seeking witnesses after a pedestrian was critically injured when struck by a car on Princes Highway, Noble Park.
The man was crossing at traffic lights near Elonera Road when struck by a car travelling west about 11am, police say.
He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the silver Mazda sedan stopped immediately at the scene.
Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers are seeking to speak with a middle-aged man wearing blue jeans, a two-coloured vest (light and dark grey) over a brown jumper, and a grey baseball cap.
He was reportedly seen putting the pedestrian’s shoe in a nearby bin.
Police are also seeking a driver of a light rigid white truck towing a small excavator, and a driver of a white work ute at the intersection at the time.
Any information or dashcam footage to Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol on 9767 7444.