Witness plea to Noble Park crash

Police are seeking witnesses after a pedestrian was critically injured when struck by a car on Princes Highway, Noble Park.

The man was crossing at traffic lights near Elonera Road when struck by a car travelling west about 11am, police say.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the silver Mazda sedan stopped immediately at the scene.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers are seeking to speak with a middle-aged man wearing blue jeans, a two-coloured vest (light and dark grey) over a brown jumper, and a grey baseball cap.

He was reportedly seen putting the pedestrian’s shoe in a nearby bin.

Police are also seeking a driver of a light rigid white truck towing a small excavator, and a driver of a white work ute at the intersection at the time.

Any information or dashcam footage to Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol on 9767 7444.