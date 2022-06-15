Doves lead the pack

By Lachlan Mitchell

DIVISION 2

Doveton has proven to be the front runners of the competition with the Doves yet to drop a game this season.

While Doveton continues to be the benchmark after 10 rounds Chelsea Heights, who currently sit in second place with seven wins, is continuing to knock on the Doves’ door.

Chelsea’s only loss to date came against the Doves in round six where both sides were inaccurate and missed opportunities.

The clash saw Doveton limp over the line by four points in a less than convincing result.

The two sides butt heads on 23 July at Robinson Reserve which could make or break top position leading into finals.

Hampton Park has been the sleeping giant this season.

The Redbacks got off to a shaky start dropping their first three games against Doveton, Chelsea and Keysborough, but have since rebounded to sit at 3-1-4 at the halfway point.

The year could read a lot better for Hampton Park as it squandered a 48-point three-quarter-time lead to draw with East Brighton, and fell two points shy of Caufield a week later.

The last two weeks have seen the Redbacks in recovery mode with a bye in round nine and an additional week off for the Queen’s Birthday bye.

The ultimate test for the Redbacks comes against Doveton next week as they face the undefeated Doves at home.