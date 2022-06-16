Dale to stay a Dog

Bailey Dale will likely be a Bulldog for life.

The dashing defender has re-signed with the Western Bulldogs until the end of 2027.

Dale was taken by the Bulldogs out of the Dandenong Stingrays with pick 45 of the 2014 National Draft.

Dale made the switch to defence in early 2021 and hasn’t looked back since, averaging 27 touches and five marks a game – ultimately earning him a maiden All-Australian blazer in 2021.

Despite the Bulldogs not enjoying a similar number of wins as 2021, Dale has carried his All-Australian form into 2022, collecting 25 or more disposals in 10 of his 12 outings, while also averaging 605m gained.

“I am really excited to keep playing for this amazing club for the next five seasons,” Dale said in a Western Bulldogs statement.

“I am grateful for the opportunity the Club has given me and was always keen to commit long-term at Whitten Oval.”