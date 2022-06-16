Springvale masterpiece wins award

Greater Dandenong Council has won the First Nations Community Partnership Initiative Award for the Springvale ceremonial fire pit at the LGPro Awards for Excellence dinner.

The ceremonial fire pit, Waa and Bulln Bulln Corroboree, was designed by Indigenous artist and Kirrae Whurrong woman Fiona Clarke and her collaborator Ken McKean, in partnership with Bunurong and Wurundjeri Land Councils.

It was designed as an important focal point of the Springvale Community Hub and is surrounded by river red gum trees, recognising the Traditional Owners, the Wurundjeri and Bunurong of the Kulin nation.

Mayor Jim Memeti said the council was honoured to receive the excellence award for the significant ceremonial fire pit, Waa and Bulln Bulln Corroboree.

“The ceremonial fire pit depicts the coming together of the Bunurong and Wurundjeri peoples and their connection to Country,” he said.

“The elements of fire, stone, water and flora come together in harmony as a place of gathering, storytelling and connection.”

The artwork was a space for the community to practise culture with purpose-built infrastructure, and to develop a deeper connection with where they live, according to the council.

By telling First Nations’ stories through public art, it forms a connection with the longest living culture in the world.