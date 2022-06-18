The big three are getting bigger

By Tyler Lewis

The strong are getting stronger in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA)

Reigning Turf 1 premiers Springvale South has retained 10 of its 2021/22 premiership XI, losing just Akshat Buch back to Dandenong for another tilt at Vic Premier Cricket.

The Bloods have wasted no time in filling Buch’s shoes however, signing Yoshan Kumara.

Kumara played two seasons with the Bloods across 2013-2015, collecting an impressive 46 wickets.

The right-arm swing bowler famously won the 2013/14 Damien Fleming medal by snaring a dazzling 9/60.

Kumara comes from Deer Park, where he gathered 55 wickets across two seasons.

Buckley Ridges, meanwhile, will undoubtedly be there once again when the whips are cracking.

The Bucks are boosted by the return of club legend DJ Watson and West Indian spearhead Jerome Jones.

At this stage, Nimesh Kariyawasam is the only departure from Park Oval, who will return to previous club North Dandenong.

Kariyawasam played the opening eight rounds in the Turf 1 side, before finishing the year in the Turf 1 Reserves premiership side.

While it appears Buckley Ridges may has concluded its silly season of recruiting, the Bucks are always full of surprises.

The return to red ball cricket will certainly be kind to Berwick, particularly with the signing of Jake Hancock.

Hancock departing Premier Cricket club Prahran to join the Bears was the worst kept secret in local cricket, nonetheless, the right-handed top order bat will add valued stability to the Berwick batting line-up.

The Bears will be without Matt Chasemore, who is recovering from a torn pectoral.

The champion all-rounder had surgery during the pointy end of last season and while the recovery period is typically 12 months, the Bears are confident their star player will struggle to stay away from the middle.

The DDCA Turf 1 season is set to be 14 rounds, with seven one-day matches and seven two-day matches.