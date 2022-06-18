A Floral Muse Exhibition:

An opportunity to admire the beauty of the decorative use of flowers and plants to embellish home furnishings, create amazing public spaces and to learn plant symbolic cultural meanings.

Date and time: weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, starting from Tuesday 10 May, 10:00am. Location: Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens – 66 McCrae St, Dandenong.

Chisholm

Chisholm Institute in Dandenong will be hosting an on-campus Open Day on Thursday 23 June to provide prospective students with the chance to discover what it’s like to study at Chisholm. “Chisholm can help you gain new skills, a new career and opportunities. You could be job ready in just six months,” said Connor Mullan, chief of education.

Time: 3-6pm with information presentations on different course areas from 4-5pm.

Prospective students will be able to explore the following course areas at Chisholm, Dandenong: automotive, early childhood education and support, engineering, foundation college, hairdressing, beauty and makeup, hairdressing, hospitality, patisserie and commercial cookery, sport and fitness, trades – building and construction, cabinet making, carpentry, electrotechnology, plumbing, VET delivered to secondary school students, business and finance, IT and Cybersecurity, VCE and VCAL, higher education college, community and social services.

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Winter Warming Crafts

Every day a new winter themed craft activity will be available for kids to style, decorate and take home and use at Aramada Dan.

Monday 27 June – Beanie Decorating – receive a free beanie to decorate and style.

Tuesday 28 June – Ear Muff Art – receive free earmuffs to decorate.

Wednesday 29 June – Glove Puppets – create your own glove puppets.

Thursday 30 June – Hot Chocolate Mug Art – receive a mug to personalise and decorate.

Friday 1 July – Snowman Making – create your own snowman to take home.

Time: 11am to 2pm daily, free.

Foost Kids Cooking Classes:

What: Armada Dandenong Plaza is calling all mini master chefs to guess the ingredients and then create a different tasty dish every day on the second week of the school holidays.

Monday 4 July – Learn to make Traffic Light Fruit Salad Crumble

Tuesday 5 July – Stack and make a Sandwich on a Stick

Wednesday 6 July – Create edible Snowmen and Snow Balls

Thursday 7 July – Learn to make a healthy Vegie Bouquet with Corn Dip Friday

8 July – Create delicious Apple Cookies

English for Work classes at Chisholm Skills

Tuesdays 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, 311 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong.

Phone: 03 9547 2647, more information via the following link: springvalelac.org.au

Jobs Victoria Advocate – drop in employment information

Monday from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au