AFLW Draft Profile: Emily Shepherd

EMILY SHEPHERD:

LOCAL CLUB: Mt Eliza

DOB: 4/5/04

HEIGHT: 167cm

STRENGTH: Immediate impact on games

WHAT WE SAY:

Shepherd looms as one of the biggest steals in the 2022 AFLW Draft.

Shepherd was impeccable throughout her bottom-aged year, but had a quieter year in her draft year. With unmeasurable potential, she will ultimately become the match-winning player she has threatened to be once reaching an AFLW system

Was wasteful in front of goal at times this season, but has no issues finding the footy forward of centre.

Her best game came against the Tassie Devils, where Shepherd booted five of the Rays 10 goals.

Like some of the greatest players to play Aussie Rules, Shepherd doesn’t need 35 disposals to change the game, she is quite capable of changing the result with 10 touches.

WHAT THE COACH (Nick Cox) SAYS:

“She has slid a bit (in the draft order), but you can’t take away from the fact that she’s one of the most talented girls on our list,” he said.

“Her fundamentals are top end, her ability to stay in the contest and compete evolved throughout the year.

“She will be more than a bargain for any club, I would’ve thought.”