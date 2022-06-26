AFLW Draft Profile: Olivia Robinson

OLIVIA ROBINSON:

LOCAL CLUB: Beleura

DOB: 8/12/04

HEIGHT: 167cm

STRENGTH: Unselfishness

WHAT WE SAY:

Robinson’s team first approach should never go unrewarded.

As one of the youngest Stingrays in this season’s crop, Robinson compiled an excellent season.

The Beleura junior collected 12 or more disposals in each of her 11 matches in 2022 and was a regular tackling force.

Round 9 against Northern Knights was when Robinson announced herself, accumulating 26 disposals, six inside 50s and kicked two goals.

There’s already so much to like and plenty of room for further growth.

WHAT THE COACH (Nick Cox) SAYS:

“Liv didn’t get selected for Vic Country and instead of dwelling on that – and I am sure she would’ve been disappointed about it – she played with us and just showed she was the best player outside of Vic Country in our team,” he said.

“That’s all she could control and all she could do… she finds the footy and got better at the things that need to be done at the next level.

“It’s been pleasing to see her progress.”