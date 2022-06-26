‘Secret sauce’ shared at awards breakfast

A lead-up breakfast has been scheduled as part of the revamped South East Business Awards.

The breakfast on 14 July will host past winners and share further information on the upcoming 2022 awards.

Guest speaker will be digital marketer Sam McEwin – the founder and director of ad agency BizWisdom.

Mr McEwin will share his “secret sauce” for increasing sales and growing brands in the digital age.

His clients include Oxfam, Palace Cinemas, Lexus, Omega and Ryco Hydraulics.

The 2022 South East Business Awards staged by Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce includes more categories and more eligible businesses across a wider geographic region.

“This year we’re expanding the footprint of the awards to include regions beyond Greater Dandenong, such as Casey, Frankston, Cardinia and Mornington Peninsula shires,” Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Moore said.

“There’s so many great business success stories across a wide field of sectors to celebrate.

“Whether you are a large organisation, entrepreneur, or a small business, we are looking to recognise and acknowledge those businesses striving for excellence in the South East region.“

The awards recognise outstanding business achievements and contributions to the South East area.

Nominations are open in the following award categories:

• Business Innovation.

• Environmental and Sustainability.

• Community Impact.

• Business Citizenship.

• Employer Engagement.

• Micro Business.

• Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure.

• Retail.

• Professional Services.

The breakfast is at Sandown Greyhound Racing Club, View Road, Springvale on Thursday 14 July, 7.15am-9am.

Bookings: https://www.greaterdandenongchamber.com.au/events/upcoming-events