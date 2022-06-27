AFLW Draft Profile: Sarah Hosking

SARAH HOSKING:

LOCAL CLUB: Pearcedale/Baxter

DOB: 24/1/03

HEIGHT: 168cm

STRENGTH: Acceleration

WHAT WE SAY:

Hosking will be a valued asset for any AFLW club on and off the field.

On the field, Hosking impacts the game in a big way with few disposals, and off the field, Hosking is described as ‘vibrant’ by her coach.

Her strengths both on and off the field were recognised on the NAB League awards night, where the Pearcedale/Baxter junior was the second Stingray in the league medal count and was also awarded the competition wide Girls Community Award.

The Community Award celebrates the NAB League player who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and contribution to the community.

As a 19-year-old, Hosking is ready made and would add to an expansion club looking for immediate impact.

WHAT THE COACH (Nick Cox) SAYS:

“Last year Sarah was injured for most of the year and we didn’t get to see much of her,” he said.

“She come back in really good condition and I think Sarah’s ability to fit in wherever she goes is a massive plus for her, away from her footy.

“She is a vibrant person who is just a really good teammate, obviously her attributes to compete really hard and her speed when she has the ball in hand… she is an exciting prospect and gained a lot of momentum at the back end of the year with some of the things that she did.”