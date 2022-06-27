Rangers hold off the Raiders

By David Nagel

The Dandenong Rangers are back on the winners list after the men’s team overcame a strong challenge from the Knox Raiders on Saturday.

The Rangers dominated the early exchanges, leading by 13 points at half time, but fell behind several times in the last quarter as the Raiders made a late run to try and spoil the home-court party.

But some steady shooting from Lawson Eales and Dyson King-Hawea guided the Rangers to an impressive 97-90 victory against a team with a much-higher ranking this season.

There were signs last week that the Rangers were ready to produce a strong performance against the Raiders, after Dandenong pushed second-placed Ballarat Miners in a heartbreaking two-point loss last Sunday.

The Rangers took that impressive form into Saturday night’s contest, leading by five points (23-18) at quarter time and building that lead to 51-38 after a 28-20 second quarter.

But any hopes of an easy night at the office were quickly wiped away with Knox returning fire with a 29-18 third quarter.

Beginning the last term with a two-point lead, the Rangers went point-for-point with the Raiders before pulling clear over the final two minutes of play.

Eales, with a tip-in and lay-up, made two clutch baskets for the home side, before a tip-in to King-Hawea – with just 37 seconds remaining – gave the Rangers a match-winning seven-point lead.

King-Hawea top-scored for the Rangers with 20 points, while Eales was also important with an 11-point, 10-rebound, double-double.

Deng Puoch (16 points), Jacob Davison (15 points) and Ellis Biggar (15 points) were other shining lights for the winners.

The Rangers head to Tasmania this weekend for a double-header on the road, taking on the Hobart Chargers on Friday night before backing up against North West Tasmania on Saturday evening.

The news wasn’t as promising for the Rangers’ women on Saturday, who went down 80-42 to Knox.

On a difficult night for the home side, the form of Tenaya Sooalo (14 points) and Gemma Potter (12 points) at least gave locals something to cheer about.

The women will also be in Tasmania this weekend, taking on the Chargers on Friday night and the Launceston Tornadoes on Saturday.

The men’s team currently sits 15th, with four wins and eight losses, while the women’s team sits 16th, with three wins for the season.