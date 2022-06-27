AFLW Draft Profile: Charlotte Blair

CHARLOTTE BLAIR:

LOCAL CLUB: Devon Meadows

DOB: 04/06/04

HEIGHT: 169cm

STRENGTH: Running capacity

WHAT WE SAY:

Blair’s 10-game season for Dandenong was swiftly backed up with some VFLW football for the Casey Demons.

And after a quiet VFLW debut, she has performed brilliantly for the Demons in her last four outings.

During the Stingrays season, Blair attained a double-figure possession account in all but one of her 10 matches.

For a forward of centre player, the dasher recorded just one goal, despite being a regular inside 50 contributor.

WHAT THE COACH SAYS:

“Charlotte has played the last two games at Casey VFLW in their finals and she’s done quite well according to their coach,” he said.

“Charlotte’s ability to control what she’s able to control and not worry about any other pressures is a thing that’s got her into a position to give herself a chance.

“She is highly talented in a lot of the things she does, and she makes players look silly at times, she’s got good pace, her running ability is top end and kicks the ball really well.

“She is in a way a match-winner if she can get the footy in the right areas.”