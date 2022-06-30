Thunder rattle their rivals

By Lachlan Mitchell

Dandenong Thunder has prevailed once again in a hotly contested ‘derby’ against Dandenong City.

A 3-1 scoreline was overshadowed by five yellow cards.

Thunder’s Scott Lochhead opened Thunders account in the 18th minute.

Lochhead struck a well-hit ball from beyond the 18-yard box past the keeper for Thunder’s first.

The goal came after the keeper punched away a clearance which fell at the feet of Lochhead who fired home the opener.

City continued to press forward and got the equaliser in the 41st minute through Gavin De Niese.

The Dandenong City stalwart found himself unmarked in the box and free to volley past the keeper to even the score.

The goal was De Niese’s first of the year.

As the clock ticked down to signal the end of the first half a well-placed left-foot strike from James Poole put the Thunder ahead in injury time.

The strike came from an aggressive counter attack that played Poole in one-on-one with the keeper.

Shortly after the half-time break Dandenong Thunder had its third when Lochhead was able to fire home a thunderbolt from long range.

Lochhead’s second goal of the night put the Thunder two goals up in the 54th minute.

City continued to pepper the goals but was unable to hit the back of the net, with Thunder prevailing 3-1 and seeing them move into eighth spot on the ladder.

The loss comes at a terrible time for City as it falls into the bottom two and into a dangerous predicament as relegation looms large.

Next week the Thunder travel to north to play Avondale while Dandenong City face the Oakleigh Cannons at Jack Edwards Reserve.