Eagles and Saints can’t be separated

By Lachlan Mitchell

SOUTHERN DIVISION 3

Somethings in footy take your breath away while others leave you left in amazement…the Saints and the Eagles managed to do both at Strathaird Reserve on Saturday.

The Narre South Saints and Endeavour Hills Eagles could not be separated in a 7.13.55 to 8.7.55 draw.

The Saints and Eagles were caught on a see-saw of goals and momentum swings throughout the afternoon.

The Saints led by a game-high 18 points at three-quarter time and it was left to the Eagles to claw their way back into contention.

The wayward-kicking Saints struggled to put the Eagles away with four straight behinds in the last quarter.

The Eagles managed to kick three goals four in the final term to tie the game up at 55…with both sides sharing the points.

Eagle forwards Jarrod Marolla, three goals, and Jayden Regan, two, were good enough to play their side back into contention and even up the score.

Black Rock showed the whole competition why it has only dropped two games with a tenderising of South Yarra.

The Rock managed to slam home 26 goals in the 153-point win.

An impressive eight goal kickers shared the load to get Black Rock to the monumental total of 177.

Ashwood was able to overcome an eight-point half-time deficit to steamroll Murrumbeena by 16 points.

Murrumbeena’s Steve Tolongs continues to be a shining light for the Lions as he kicked three goals to move his goal tally to 47 for the season.

And Carrum Patterson Lakes continued its charge up the ladder with a 54 point win over Clayton. Carrum’s Luke Frith and former Cora Lynn-star Anthony Giuliano combined for 11 goals.

DIVISION 4

Dandenong was heroic and fighting strong as it launched an unsuccessful comeback against Lyndale at Greaves Reserve.

The Redlegs were slow of the blocks as they fell behind early with Lyndale eventually opening up a 34-point margin at three-quarter time.

A final quarter blast from Dandenong saw it get within 10 points….falling to a 12.12.84 to 10.14.74 defeat.

Inaccuracy certainly didn’t help as the Redlegs kicked 3.8 to just two points in the final term.

A litany of missed chances causing the result to edge Lyndale’s way.

Dandenong’s Lenny Van Schaik kicked five goals in his side’s agonising defeat.

Hallam squandered a nine-point three-quarter time margin to be charged down by South Mornington at Citation Reserve.

Hawks forward Rory McIvor snared five goals in the three-point loss.

A disappointing Doveton Eagles would love to replay Saturday from the opening bounce after suffering an 87-point floundering at the hands of the Moorabbin Kangaroos.

But the Eagles loss wasn’t even close to the worse loss of the round.

Cerberus felt the full force of the Frankston Dolphins, losing by an astounding 208 points in an absolute thumping.

Frankston ran in the majestical scoreline of 35.22 232 to Cerberus 4.0 24.

Dolphins Richard Mathers did the bulk of the work booting 11 goals of his own.

Lyndhurst had its own way as it accounted for Hampton by 55 points.

Lightning’s Tyson Sparkes and Jarryd McGrath combing for eight goals in a thorough and complete performance.

RESULTS – ROUND 11

Black Rock 26.21.177 v South Yarra 3.6.24, Murrumbeena 10.10.70 v Ashwood 13.8.86, Carrum Patterson Lakes 16.11.107 v Clayton 8.5.53, Narre South Saint 7.13.55 v Endeavour Hills 8.7.55.

LADDER

Black Rock 36, Murrumbeena 32, Carrum Patterson Lakes 28, Ashwood 26,Endeavour Hills 22, Narre South Saints 20, Clayton 8, South Yarra 4.

FIXTURE – ROUND 12

Ashwood v Carrum Patterson Lakes, South Yarra v Endeavour Hills, Clayton v Black Rock, Murrumbeena v Narre South Saints.

DIVISION 4

RESULTS – ROUND 11

South Mornington 8.13.61 v Hallam 9.5.59, Dandenong 10.14.74 v Lyndale 12.12.84 , Lyndhurst 11.20.86 v Hampton 4.7.31, Cerberus 4.0.24 v Frankston Dolphins 35.22.232, Doveton Eagles 4.7.31 v Moorabbin Kangaroos 17.16.118.

LADDER

Frankston Dolphins 44, Lyndhurst 40, Hallam 32, South Mornington 32, Dandenong 20, Moorabbin Kangaroos 16, Lyndale 16, Hampton 12, Doveton Eagles 4, Cerberus 4.

FIXTURE – ROUND 12

Lyndale v Doveton Eagles, Dandenong v Cerberus, Hallam v Lyndhurst, Frankston Dolphins v South Mornington, Moorabbin Kangaroos v Hampton.