Bucks make key re-signings

By Tyler Lewis

Englishman Ben Wright will captain Buckley Ridges again in season 2022/23.

Inclusive of finals, Wright blasted 452 runs @ 32.39 with a one century and one half-century last summer.

Wright’s highest score of 104 came in the Bucks’ semi-final victory over Berwick, where the right-handed opener crunched 10 fours and two maximums.

The 34-year-old made facing the new ball look elementary at times in 2021/22, getting past double-figures in 10 of his 15 knocks.

The Bucks announced the re-signing of captain Wright in addition to the re-signing of coach Manijula Munasinghe.

“The twin appointments are a vote of confidence in the two leaders following their outstanding work in the same roles last season,” club secretary Chris Rattle penned in a statement.

“The club believes that with a season under his belt, Ben will blossom even further.

“Not only as a player, but as a skipper as he will be more familiar not only with local conditions and pitches, but the strengths and weaknesses of opposition and the capabilities of his own players, especially the bowlers.

“Ben is confident he can improve on his personal output as an opening batsman from last season.

“Likewise with Manijula, who will also be more familiar not just with his own charges, but opposition sides.”

The Bucks have retained majority of its list, while added DJ Watson and Jerome Jones back to the fold ahead of the returning red-ball season.