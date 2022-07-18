Rollercoaster Rangers

By David Nagel

The Dandenong Rangers men’s team took its home-court crowd on a dizzying roller-coaster ride on Saturday night…eventually falling 100-96 to the in-form Geelong Supercats.

The Rangers sandwiched some of their best basketball of the season in the first and fourth quarters with some huge lapses in the second and third terms to just fall short against the Cats.

The Rangers led 29-24 at the first break, but looked a forlorn combination when they trailed 83-65 at the final change.

But the home side produced a magnificent last-quarter comeback, with an Ellis Biggar layup with just 50 seconds left on the clock closing the gap to a solitary point at 94-95.

But Geelong steadied, consolidating fifth place on the table and leaving the Rangers to digest a season that now reads just four wins from 16 starts this year.

Deng Puoch continued his great recent form for the Rangers, scoring 28 points to go with nine rebounds, while Jacob Davison (15 points), Max Richards (14), Lawson Eales (13) and Calvin Enge (12) all came to life in a rapidly evolving last quarter.

The Rangers will hope to continue their last-quarter form when they begin a weekend double-header against ninth-placed Ringwood at Dandenong on Saturday night.

The Rangers men then hit the road for a Sunday shootout with Diamond Valley at 2pm on Sunday.

The Rangers women’s team were comprehensively outclassed by Geelong in a one-sided 89-62 contest at the Dandenong Stadium on Saturday night.

The Supercats showcased their talents early, leading 32-17 at quarter time and building that nicely to 52-29 at the half.

The Rangers steadied the ship in the second half, but the damage had been done.

Clare Camac led the scoring for the Rangers with 15 points, while Luisa Fakalata (14 points). Emilee Harmon (12 points) and Gemma Potter (nine points, nine rebounds) fought the game out until the final buzzer.

The women’s team face a roller-coaster ride of their own this week, hosting second-placed Ringwood on Saturday before a winnable road-trip against bottom-placed Diamond Valley on Sunday.