Pair arrested at building-site

Two men have been arrested over an alleged attempted burglary with an “improvised” firearm, police say.

Police officers found the pair inside a construction site on Davy Court about 7.20pm on Sunday 17 July.

One of the men allegedly tried to run away and another was trying to hide on the premises.

Police say they searched the men and seized the gun, drugs and several tools.

A 38-year-old Springvale man was charged with burglary, handling stolen goods, handling proceeds of crime, going equipped to steal and trespass.

He was remanded to face Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 18 July.

Another 38-year-old Springvale man was in custody and expected to be charged with burglary and firearm offences, police say.