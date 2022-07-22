Campbell-Farrell deserves recognition, says coach

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Taj Campbell-Farrell will remain involved at the Dandenong Stingrays as he gets surgery on his feet to correct Compartment Syndrome.

The Rye junior is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks following the surgery, in which time he will be given a role to develop his tactical awareness, likely with midfield coach Josh Moore.

The right-footer has been a ball magnet for Dandenong this season, averaging 29 disposals and has cleaned up his ball-use in recent weeks.

On a slippery Friday night against the Sandringham Dragons in May, he ran rampant in the midfield, with his work rate and hunt standing out.

That Sandringham midfield he showed up contained highly touted prospects Will Ashcroft, Harry Sheezel and Cam McKenzie, demonstrating his ability to perform against the best.

Coaches often have a player they think deserves inclusion in the Vic Country representative side who has missed out – for Dandenong coach Nick Cox, Campbell-Farrell is that player this year.

“Personally, I still can’t believe he is still not getting the recognition that he’s shown he deserves… his contested stuff is elite,” he said.

“If nothing happens at the end of the year, he’ll come back next year as a 19-year-old and hopefully go up another level which will be quite scary.

“There’s still a lot of clubs interested so that’s quite pleasing.

“At the next level, the big-bodied midfielders who can stand up in a contest and either take the tackle so it doesn’t spill out, or execute is something that is quite rare to be able to do.”

While acknowledging that his efficiency still had another level to go to, Cox highlighted the pain Campbell-Farrell has been playing through all year and has expressed interest in having him back at the Rays Cave in 2023 if he is to be left undrafted.