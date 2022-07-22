‘Armed robber’ charged after pursuit

A Dandenong man who allegedly held up a driver in Springvale has been arrested after a police pursuit.

The 22-year-old, while driving a stolen grey Holden Captiva, forced a silver Mercedes Benz sedan off Springvale Road just before midnight on Wednesday 20 July, police say.

Allegedly armed with a knife, the man approached the Benz driver and stole his phone and wallet.

The victim was not injured.

Police tried to intercept the Captiva in Griffiths Court, Mt Waverley, sparking a police pursuit in Clayton, Dandenong and Noble Park.

The driver dumped the vehicle in Chandler Road, Noble Park, and was arrested by Dandenong Divisional Response Unit officers.

He was charged with armed robbery, threats to kill, theft of motor vehicle, reckless conduct endangering life and several other offences.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.

Any information and dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au