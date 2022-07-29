Ruwantha reaps Victorian reward

By Tyler Lewis

It’s been a swift rise through the Victorian Premier Cricket ranks for magical leg-spinner Ruwantha Kellapotha.

After winning a pair of Dandenong District league medals – including a record-breaking season with Berwick in 2020/21 – Kellapotha took his skillset to Casey-South Melbourne in 2021/22.

The Swans played off in the grand final and Kellapotha captured 37 wickets at an average of 15.59.

He played in a number of Victorian Second XI games and was recently added to the Victorian Emerging Players Squad.

Kellapotha played one of his Second XI matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and was expected to play some more matches at the famous venue for Big Bash League franchises when Covid run rampant in January.

Although he was held back last season due to a restriction on players, he is hopeful he can spin his way into a BBL side this summer.

“It was a great experience… it’s a dream of all cricketers to play at the MCG,” Kellapotha said.

“It was a surprise call-up, I didn’t expect it after one game.

“I wanted to play BBL last year, but at that time if I played, I was recognised as an international player.

“They had a lot of international players, that’s why I couldn’t play last year… but once I apply for my permanent residence, I am still waiting.”

While he already has 20 first-class and 17 List-A matches to his name, Kellapotha desires an appearance beyond Second XI.

“I want to play for Victoria – that’s my dream and then after that… we will see,” he said.

Cricket Victoria’s Head of Talent Development Dean Russ is confident the program will provide excellent opportunities for players to grow their game.

“It is great to be able to provide additional opportunities for Victorian Premier cricketers to connect with the Victorian High Performance coaching cohort,” he said.

“These players of interest within Premier Cricket can showcase their skillsets to the coaching group and enhance their game ahead of the 2022/23 season.

“The program will provide coaching advice, physical preparation and some additional volume which should be a valuable asset for their development.”

The program will run through to the beginning of the Premier Cricket season.