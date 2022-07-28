Not guilty plea for Endeavour Hills murder charge

A man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering his then-girlfriend in Endeavour Hills in 2020.

Robert Rickerby, 28 is alleged to have murdered Jessica Geddes, 27, on Haverstock Hill Crescent on 6 November 2020.

The Gold Coast man was arrested by Queensland Police officers on Tuesday 5 April and extradited to Victoria.

He entered his not guilty plea in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday 25 July. He did not apply for bail and remains in custody.

Mr Rickerby is scheduled to face a directions hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday 8 August.