Battle inks extension

By Tyler Lewis

Josh Battle has put pen to paper, keeping him in the red, white and black for another two seasons.

The former Dandenong Stingrays product will remain at St Kilda Football Club until at least the end of 2024.

The versatile defender has chalked up 19 games this season, the equal most of any of his six seasons to date.

Battle, 23, has earned the praise of St Kilda Head of List Management James Gallagher in the midst of a career-best season.

“We’re proud to have Josh sign with us for the next two seasons,” Gallagher said in a St Kilda media release.

“Josh is a hard-working, dedicated young man who plays his role for the team week-in week-out.

“He’s a fierce competitor on-field who is willing to put his body on the line, which has earned him a great deal of respect from his teammates.

“Since joining the club at 17-years-old, Josh’s commitment to improve as a footballer and a person has been unwavering.

“His performances are a reflection of that commitment, plus a growing maturity that we have seen in Josh and a number of his teammates.

“We look forward to seeing more of Josh in the years ahead and hope to see his development continue to have an influence on those around him.”

After making his debut – while still a student at Haileybury College – in 2017, Battle has played 75 senior matches.

Battle is one of seven St Kilda players to have been selected in the starting 22 in all appearances this season.