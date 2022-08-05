Greening Doveton and Eumemmerring

The Doveton and Eumemmerring Township Association is planting 95 new trees across five public park areas.

The trees are expected to grow well over two metres once mature which will help offset the loss of green space on private property.

DETA received a $20,000 grant from the federal government as part of the ‘Planting Trees for the Queen’s Jubilee program’ run earlier in 2022.

It comes after community members raised concerns about the loss of tree canopy as urban development continues around Doveton with the project due to finish ahead of summer.

Trees were selected to be fitting to Doveton’s history, matching its flora and fauna named streets including the planting of Jacarandas, Red Gums, Myrtles, Sheaoks and Bottlebrushes.

DETA and Casey Council will work closely to maintain the trees and both liaised to identify and approve the following suitable sites:

Baden Powell Reserve, Doveton – 35 trees

Waratah South Reserve, Doveton – 23 trees

Redfern Reserve, Eumemmerring -8 trees

Power Reserve, Doveton – 11 trees

John Pandazopoulos Hall, Doveton – 18 trees

Any residents interested in getting involved in DETA or with ideas to improve the Doveton community can contact Stefan Koomen by email at deta3177@gmail.com.