Mixed result for volleyballers

By Jonty Ralphsmith

They came into the do-or-die final having lost to Eastside Hawks in four sets a month earlier.

But the Dandenong Warriors men’s volleyballers turned the screws on the weekend, winning when it mattered most.

A 25-9 opening set for the men set the scene for a commanding straight sets victory.

Eastside tightened the screws after that but Dandenong still had the slight ascendancy, taking out the second and third sets to 24 and 21 points respectively.

It gives the Warriors the opportunity to face off against Monash University in the final if they get past a tall Melbourne University team on the weekend, who lost a tight five setter in its qualifying final.

The women, meanwhile, lost three sets to one in its qualifying final against Melbourne University Renegades.

The Renegades threatened to run away with a straight sets victory after winning the first two sets 25-14, 25-15, but Dandenong was able to halt its momentum.

The Warriors won the third set 25-15 and had three set points to send the match to a deciding fifth set, before Melbourne Uni reeled off five consecutive points to win the match.

Melbourne Uni were the table-toppers and have been the pacesetters for the past few seasons, however Dandenong did beat them in four sets in the sides’ most recent clash.

On Saturday, nine out of the 12 players were competing in their first final and they made too many errors according to coach Karl Lim.

“The girls just weren’t in rhythm, they made too many service and attack errors in the first two sets, but the third set was a contrast,” Lim said.

“Their defence and overall ball control during a rally was better than ours – we went hot and cold quite often.

“We’ve got some spikers and hitters from front and back that gives me confidence we can bounce back.”

The coach praised Emma Toleafoa’s hitting and young middle blocker Olivia Mauerhofer for getting them back in the game.

The women will now face off against Yarra Ranges for a chance to play in the grand final.