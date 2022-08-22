Thompson at the top of the game

By Peter Quilty

Champion Pearcedale greyhound trainer Jason Thompson is the winner of the 2021-22 Victorian Metropolitan Trainer Strike Rate Award.

He was presented with the accolade during a 2022 Victorian Greyhound Awards spectacular, held at the Plaza Ballroom, on Friday.

Thompson’s 154 city starters claimed 43 wins at a 27.92 percent winning strike rate.

He was a clear-cut winner over Anthony Azzopardi, who had 23 wins from 92 starters at 25 percent, and Brooke Ennis with 13 wins from 57 starters at 22.81 percent.

Thompson was runner-up to Kelvyn Greenough in last year’s inaugural metropolitan strike rate award.

His ‘big ticket’ metro performers during the 2021-22 racing season were 2022 G1 Rookie Rebel finalist Collinda Patty (5 wins); 2022 G1 Sandown Cup finalist Collinda Lady (4 wins); G3 Vic Bred Maiden winner and G3 Launching Pad runner-up Plaintiff (4 wins); Decimate (4 wins) and Equalizer (3 wins).

Others that ‘brought home the bacon’ from the ‘big smoke’ were 2021 G1 Maturity Classic finalist Aston Fastnet (1 win), 2021 G3 Great Chase finalist True Collinda, Amnesty, Enemy Within, Collinda Beast, Sandy Camp Road, Typhoon Sammy, Rebellious and Triumph.