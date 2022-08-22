Leaders find the light

by Helen Heath

Faith and spiritual leaders united to make a ‘common statement’ in Dandenong on 17 August.

Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network president Reverend Father Jean Mawal, with Deputy Mayor Eden Foster, hosted the network’s 34th annual gathering at Dandenong Civic Centre.

This special interfaith gathering brought together many faith and spiritual Leaders to sign ‘The Common Statement’.

The Common Statement, signed every year since 1989, is each leader’s commitment to the City of Greater Dandenong to work together for peace, harmony and understanding in the community – and beyond.

The Interfaith Network has not been able to meet in person like this for three years due to Covid-19.

Only the Interfaith Network president could be present during those times to sign the Common Statement on behalf of everyone and give it to Greater Dandenong’s mayor at a council meeting.

Each year, the Interfaith Network follows the United Nations (UN) International Year theme which this year is the International Year of Glass.

The Interfaith Network has added “Letting the Light In” as a relevant reminder to encourage a hopefulness for all the network is, tries to be and does.

The Greater Dandenong Combined Schools’ Interfaith Annual Gathering, being held on Tuesday, 25 October later this year at Springvale City Hall, will also be following this theme.

The Common Statement says:

We bring greetings from the faith communities to the Mayor, Councillors, and people of Greater Dandenong.

We offer to the City of Greater Dandenong our common commitment to seek to live together in peace and goodwill.

We affirm our desire to promote respect and tolerance for the integrity of each other’s beliefs, cultures, and traditions. This desire arises not only from our common humanity but also from our being people of faith and people of prayer.

We recognise that as neighbours, we have responsibilities to the community, the world and ourselves.

We therefore urge all citizens, both religious and non-religious, to put aside intolerance, prejudice and divisiveness, to attain peaceful and fruitful co-existence in our City.

– Helen Heath OAM is executive officer of the Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network.