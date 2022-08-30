Edwards ends Dingley’s campaign

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dingley’s 2022 campaign is over after a 59-point thumping at the hands of St Kilda City.

Aaron Edwards was an imposing presence up forward with seven goals, leading his side to a 15.15 105 to 6.10 46 victory.

The Dingoes’ defence was unable to contain the ex-AFL player, who marked everything inside 50, equalling Dingley’s score on his own with too much strength up forward.

Edwards kicked an early goal for the Saints, carrying his home-and-away season form into finals, and setting a standard his side would maintain throughout the day.

The Saints were on top from the start as they adjusted to the high-octane tempo of finals footy, kicking the first two goals with the breeze at a sunny RSEA Park in Moorabbin.

While outplayed early, and down by 14 points at the first break, there was a glimmer of hope for Dingley.

A Justin Van Unen first quarter set-shot goal came off the back of some fast footy which showed how Danny Ades’ men could threaten St Kilda.

But Dingley was unable to get regular ball-movement throughout the day, as their skill execution and precision succumbed to immense St Kilda pressure and intensity.

Ex-Collingwood Magpie Dane Swan ran hot and collected plenty of possession throughout the day, as the Saints denied Dingley much territory, and broke them down when they did get in attack.

The margin had blown out to 28 points by halftime, and 47 by three-quarter time as St Kilda ran away with it in front of a large crowd.

The result will see St Kilda play St Pauls McKinnon with a shot at getting into the preliminary final against either Cheltenham or Cranbourne, who will lock horns this week in the grand final-qualifying second semi-final.

WEEK TWO FINALS FIXTURE

Saturday, 3 September, 2.10pm, RSEA Park

Second Semi Final: Cheltenham v Cranbourne

Sunday, 4 September, 2.10pm, RSEA Park

First Semi Final: St Pauls McKinnon v St Kilda City