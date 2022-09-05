New streaming deal hits WNBL

By Tyler Lewis

A new broadcast deal has hit the WNBL, allowing south east basketball lovers to watch the Southside Flyers for free in 11 of their 16 matches this season.

The WNBL has partnered with ESPN and Nine for the next two years, resulting in four of the five regular season games each round being streamed on Nine Now.

The ESPN match will be the match of the round and will feature every Wednesday night.

This broadcast deal provides basketball fans more opportunity to keep up with Australia’s elite athletes, as eight Australian Opals – including five-time WNBL Champion – Lauren Jackson, are locked in to return to the WNBL for season 2022/23.

Basketball Australia Chief Executive Officer Matt Scriven revealed the free to air broadcast is a great reward after two turbulent seasons.

“Despite an incredibly challenging 2021-22 WNBL season due to Covid, the league continued to experience growth with more fans watching the game and engaging digitally than ever before, “ he said.

“These new partnerships provide an incredible opportunity for fans old and new to really get involved in a more accessible way than ever before.

“We’re excited and grateful for the support of ESPN and the Nine Network and look forward to continuing to build this fantastic league with them.”

The Southside Flyers will tip off their season on Saturday 5 November with a game at their new home stadium, the State Basketball Centre.

SOUTHSIDE FLYERS FIXTURE:

ROUND 1: Southside v Adelaide – State Basketball Centre – Sat 5 Nov 7:00PM (Nine)

ROUND 2: Southside v Melbourne – State Basketball Centre – Wed 9 Nov 6:30PM (ESPN)

ROUND 3: Bendigo v Southside – TBA – Sat 19 Nov 5:30PM (Nine)

ROUND 4: Southside v Sydney – State Basketball Centre – Thu 1 Dec 6:30PM (Nine)

ROUND 5: Southside v Townsville – State Basketball Centre – Sat 10 Dec 5:30PM (Nine)

ROUND 6: UC Capitals v Southside – National Convention Centre – Sun 18 Dec 1:30PM (Nine)

ROUND 7: Bendigo v Southside – Red Energy Arena – Fri 23 Dec 7:30PM (Nine)

ROUND 8: Southside v UC Capitals – State Basketball Centre – Wed 28 Dec 5:30PM (Nine)

ROUND 9: Melbourne v Southside – Melbourne Sports Stadium – Wed 4 Jan 5:30PM (ESPN)

ROUND 10: Perth v Southside – Bendat Basketball Centre – Fri 13 Jan 6:30PM (Nine)

ROUND 11: Sydney v Southside – Quay Centre – Wed 18 Jan 5:30PM (ESPN)

ROUND 12: Adelaide v Southside – Adelaide Arena – Sat 28 Jan 7:00PM (Nine)

ROUND 13: Southside v Sydney – TBA – Sat 4 Feb 7:00PM (Nine)

ROUND 14: Southside v Perth – State Basketball Centre – Sun 19 Feb 3:00PM (Nine)

ROUND 15: Southside v Melbourne – State Basketball Centre – Wed 22 Feb 6:30PM (ESPN)

ROUND 16: Southside v Townsville – State Basketball Centre – Sat 4 Mar 7:30PM (Nine)

SEMI FINALS:

Wed 8 Mar: 1st v 4th

Thu 9 Mar: 2nd v 3rd

Sat 11 Mar: 4th v 1st

Sun 12 Mar: 3rd v 2nd

Wed 15 Mar: 1st v 4th (if required)

Thu 16 Mar: 2nd v 3rd (if required)

GRAND FINAL

Sat 18 Mar: highest placed semi winner v lowest placed semi winner

Wed 22 Mar: lowest placed semi winner v highest placed semi winner

Sat 25 Mar: highest placed semi winner v lowest placed semi winner (if required)