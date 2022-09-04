Council pleads for poverty relief

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Cost of living support and affordable housing are near the top of Greater Dandenong’s wish-list ahead of the State Election.

The council’s State Election Advocacy Issues document calls for more funding for emergency relief groups to provide culturally-appropriate support in Greater Dandenong.

It also requests funding for the council’s Anti-Poverty Strategy.

Mayor Jim Memeti said there was a lot of pressure on households with rising rents and other essential costs.

“As a low socio-economic area, we’re probably one of the first communities hit. And our community feels the effects,” Cr Memeti said.

“We need more housing and more services. It’s going to be a hot topic at the election.”

Greater Dandenong residents earn the second lowest average incomes in Melbourne, according to the council’s document.

Unemployment is 8.3 per cent – nearly twice the Victorian rate, and nearly a third of households are in acute financial stress.

The Anti-Poverty Strategy is the result of two years’ work by the council and non-profit services.

In the process, it found better co-ordination was needed to make the multitude of local services easier to navigate.

The advocacy document is headed by the Dandenong Wellbeing Centre, now projected to cost $90 million.

The Federal Government has pledged up to $20 million towards the DWC, which will replace the 40-plus-year-old Dandenong Oasis pool.

Other requests include a Suburban Revitalisation Board in Springvale, emulating the board in Noble Park in 2021 and 2022.

“Springvale has significant potential to grow and attract new investment,” the paper states.

“But it needs further support to assist with its social and economic challenges and its recovery from the ongoing impacts of Covid-19.”

The council is also pushing for $500,000 for a Noble Park Library Lounge in Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, and funding for a $22 million Shepley Oval indoor centre, grandstand and ground redevelopment.

Other items are transport infrastructure, sustainability, refugees and youth mental health services.

A notable omission is the $110 million Dandenong Sports and Events Centre, with its $200,000 business case and feasibility review nearing completion.

The 15,000-seat rectangular stadium near Dandenong railway station has been touted as the future playing home for the South-East based Melbourne City Football Club.

Other potential events include conferences, weddings, exhibitions, training programs, offices, eSports and community outreach.

It is also described as a key to re-energise the Revitalising Central Dandenong concept.