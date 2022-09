Bloods and Bucks to resume hostilities

By Tyler Lewis

The 2022/23 Dandenong District Cricket Association top flight will begin how it ended last summer, with grand finalist’s Springvale South and Buckley Ridges set to do battle in the opening round of the season.

Parkmore Pirates will roll out the welcome mat to Hallam Kalora Park in its first Turf 1 appearance, while Berwick will host St Mary’s, as will North Dandenong to Narre South.

The first two rounds will be mark the long-awaited return of red-ball cricket, before a month of one-day matches take place.

Here is the complete Turf 1 fixture…

Date/time Home Team Away Team Venue

Round 1

1 Oct 22 12:30PM, 8 Oct 22 12:30PM Parkmore Pirates v Hallam Kalora Park Wachter Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

1 Oct 22 12:30PM, 8 Oct 22 12:30PM North Dandenong v Narre South Lois Twohig Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

1 Oct 22 12:30PM, 8 Oct 22 12:30PM Berwick v St Mary’s Arch Brown Reserve

1 Oct 22 12:30PM, 8 Oct 22 12:30PM Springvale South v Buckley Ridges Alex Nelson Reserve

Round 2

15 Oct 22 12:30PM, 22 Oct 22 12:30PM Narre South v Springvale South Strathaird Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

15 Oct 22 12:30PM, 22 Oct 22 12:30PM Hallam Kalora Park v Berwick Hallam Recreation Reserve

15 Oct 22 12:30PM, 22 Oct 22 12:30PM Buckley Ridges v North Dandenong Park Oval

15 Oct 22 12:30PM, 22 Oct 22 12:30PM St Mary’s v Parkmore Pirates Carroll Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

Round 3

29 Oct 22 12:30PM Parkmore Pirates v Narre South Wachter Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

29 Oct 22 12:30PM Hallam Kalora Park v North Dandenong Hallam Recreation Reserve

29 Oct 22 12:30PM Berwick v Buckley Ridges Arch Brown Reserve

29 Oct 22 12:30PM St Mary’s v Springvale South Carroll Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

Round 4

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Narre South v St Mary’s Strathaird Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

5 Nov 22 12:30PM North Dandenong v Berwick Lois Twohig Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Buckley Ridges v Hallam Kalora Park Park Oval

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Springvale South v Parkmore Pirates Alex Nelson Reserve

Round 5

12 Nov 22 12:30PM Narre South v Hallam Kalora Park Strathaird Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

12 Nov 22 12:30PM North Dandenong v Parkmore Pirates Lois Twohig Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

12 Nov 22 12:30PM Berwick v Springvale South Arch Brown Reserve

12 Nov 22 12:30PM St Mary’s v Buckley Ridges Carroll Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

Round 6

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Parkmore Pirates v Berwick Wachter Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Hallam Kalora Park v St Mary’s Hallam Recreation Reserve

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Buckley Ridges v Narre South Park Oval

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Springvale South v North Dandenong Alex Nelson Reserve

Round 7

26 Nov 22 12:30PM, 3 Dec 22 12:30PM Parkmore Pirates v Buckley Ridges Wachter Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

26 Nov 22 12:30PM, 3 Dec 22 12:30PM North Dandenong v St Mary’s Lois Twohig Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

26 Nov 22 12:30PM, 3 Dec 22 12:30PM Berwick v Narre South Arch Brown Reserve

26 Nov 22 12:30PM, 3 Dec 22 12:30PM Springvale South v Hallam Kalora Park Alex Nelson Reserve

Round 8

10 Dec 22 12:30PM, 17 Dec 22 12:30PM Narre South v Parkmore Pirates Strathaird Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

10 Dec 22 12:30PM, 17 Dec 22 12:30PM North Dandenong v Hallam Kalora Park Lois Twohig Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

10 Dec 22 12:30PM, 17 Dec 22 12:30PM Buckley Ridges v Berwick Park Oval

10 Dec 22 12:30PM, 17 Dec 22 12:30PM Springvale South v St Mary’s Alex Nelson Reserve

Round 9

7 Jan 23 12:30PM Narre South v North Dandenong Strathaird Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

7 Jan 23 12:30PM Hallam Kalora Park v Parkmore Pirates Hallam Recreation Reserve

7 Jan 23 12:30PM Buckley Ridges v Springvale South Park Oval

7 Jan 23 12:30PM St Mary’s v Berwick Carroll Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

Round 10

14 Jan 23 12:30PM, 21 Jan 23 12:30PM Parkmore Pirates v Springvale South Wachter Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

14 Jan 23 12:30PM, 21 Jan 23 12:30PM Hallam Kalora Park v Buckley Ridges Hallam Recreation Reserve

14 Jan 23 12:30PM, 21 Jan 23 12:30PM Berwick v North Dandenong Arch Brown Reserve

14 Jan 23 12:30PM, 21 Jan 23 12:30PM St Mary’s v Narre South Carroll Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

Round 11

28 Jan 23 12:30PM, 4 Feb 23 12:30PM Parkmore Pirates v North Dandenong Wachter Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

28 Jan 23 12:30PM, 4 Feb 23 12:30PM Hallam Kalora Park v Narre South Hallam Recreation Reserve

28 Jan 23 12:30PM, 4 Feb 23 12:30PM Buckley Ridges v St Mary’s Park Oval

28 Jan 23 12:30PM, 4 Feb 23 12:30PM Springvale South v Berwick Alex Nelson Reserve

Round 12

5 Feb 23 12:00PM Hallam Kalora Park v Springvale South Hallam Recreation Reserve

5 Feb 23 12:00PM St Mary’s v North Dandenong Carroll Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

5 Feb 23 12:00PM Narre South v Berwick Strathaird Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

5 Feb 23 12:00PM Buckley Ridges v Parkmore Pirates Park Oval

Round 13

11 Feb 23 12:30PM, 18 Feb 23 12:30PM Narre South v Buckley Ridges Strathaird Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

11 Feb 23 12:30PM, 18 Feb 23 12:30PM North Dandenong v Springvale South Lois Twohig Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

11 Feb 23 12:30PM, 18 Feb 23 12:30PM Berwick v Parkmore Pirates Arch Brown Reserve

11 Feb 23 12:30PM, 18 Feb 23 12:30PM St Mary’s v Hallam Kalora Park Carroll Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

Round 14

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Parkmore Pirates v St Mary’s Wachter Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

25 Feb 23 12:30PM North Dandenong v Buckley Ridges Lois Twohig Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Berwick v Hallam Kalora Park Arch Brown Reserve

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Springvale South v Narre South Alex Nelson Reserve