Gippy and Rays through to final four

Gippsland and Dandenong are both through to the preliminary finals of the NAB League after contrasting wins on the weekend.

The Power withheld a plucky Northern Knights outfit to win by 10 points and book a date with Sandringham on the weekend with the winner going through to the grand final.

Having beaten the Knights by 100 points just five weeks ago, the tale of the script was much different with the Knights leading for the majority of the first half.

With top-line talent Bailey Humphrey, Jonti Schuback, Coby Burgiel and Jacob Konstanty all contributing, Gippsland started shifting the momentum midway through the second quarter.

Humphrey (26 disposals) continued to rise his draft stocks with a dominant display in the midfield, Konstanty brought his usual pressure and skillset inside 50 and Schuback, playing on the wing, was part of some impressive attacking chains.

After halftime, Gippsland threatened to kick away several times in the second half but could not land the killer blow.

With four points in it, it was tense until the last minute.

The Knights had two opportunities to rebound out of defensive 50 in the dying stages, though Gippsland’s pressure resisted both forays and prevented them from having a good look.

2023 prospect Zane Duursma then converted a set shot after the siren to extend the margin.

“We felt like our accountability was good and when we had the opportunity to get it in our hands and keep it in our hands we did a good job of that,” Power coach Rhett McLennan said.

McLennan is looking forward to the challenge of a star-studded Sandringham lineup which contains four likely first round draft prospects.

The Power have a couple of things in their favour, with Mitch Moschetti likely to return having played seven of Carlton VFL’s last eight games.

The game being played at a small ETU Stadium in Port Melbourne is also beneficial for McLennan’s men.

“If we play our brand, which is more physical and two way than theirs, we hope we will be good enough but we’ll just wait and see.

“We play our best footy when we transition from defence very quickly – if we do that hopefully their options aren’t as prolific and they find it hard and they have to hesitate to find better options.

“Then they have to look at how they get around us which is where we want the game played.”

Dandenong’s victory over Western, meanwhile, was set up in the first quarter.

Nick Cox’s men led from siren to siren, and were the dominant side with 62 more disposals and three more tackles.

The Jets could not get anything going in the first quarter as Dandenong dominated territory and kicked four goals.

The Rays skipped out to a 42 point lead late in the second quarter before their opponents kicked their first goal.

A second goal to Western on the halftime siren looked like it could generate spark, but an 11-goals-to-four second half put paid to any optimism of a comeback.

Playing just his second match of the season, Luke Bailey amassed 33 disposals, and fellow midfielders Jaxon Binns (20), Cooper Simpson (20), Nick Collier (17) and Mitch Sybkowski (16) all had their moments.

Up forward, Harrison Jones is beginning to spark AFL interest as he continued his strong end to the NAB League season, with his third bag of five in four games.

Dandenong’s win came in the absence of likely first round pick Henry Hustwaite due to a rolled ankle, but he is expected to face Tasmania.