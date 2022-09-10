Doveton primed for glory

By Jonty Ralphsmith

It is a discussion point that governs footy boardroom talk around the country the same way it infiltrates fan dialogue and intrigues the casual footy follower.

Their abstract nature adds to the mystique and sensation of triumph, pubs hearing the animated or apprehensive anticipation, and christening celebrations if success is realised.

How do you win a premiership?

To win one is a vindication of success, justification of hard work and validation of a mission.

Doveton is a storied club and while some presently at the club have not seen the ups and downs that have constituted the most recent chapters, their commitment has the club one win away from inaugurating its time in the southern league with the ultimate glory.

The Doves tick scores of the prerequisites for on-field success.

The long-time Doveton club-people have been bolstered this season by several consistent best 22 inclusions.

Ruckman Dylan Chapman is arguably the strongest in the league and almost impossible to out body. Harley Burmeister-Lyons is a dashing defender, alongside the bigger Jake Inglasio.

Up forward, Ashley Browne, Travis Woodfield and Michael Cardamone have combined for 106 goals.

All six are in their first season at the club.

That ticks an ingredient that list managers place great emphasis on – a blend of list stability and aggressive recruiting.

It also reinforces the star power.

A captain would highlight the significance of an inclusive culture.

Go into the Doves’ rooms and word is you’re just as likely to see skipper Matt Stapleton with coach Michael Cardamone as you are with any of the 10 under 19’s who had cameo appearances in the senior side throughout 2022.

“We’re really big on giving our young guys opportunities,” coaching director Martin Stillman said.

“If you have an under-19 player that has even played one senior game in 2022, he has the structures and philosophy embedded, and will know exactly what he needs to do over preseason to become a regular member of the senior side.”

Coaching staff might say consistent messaging can catalyse a spark in players – or fresh voices perhaps.

Just look at Craig McRae’s Collingwood in the AFL – new staff have regenerated a list most had largely written off as bottom-six certainties.

It was a little different at Doveton, but with the club having just switched to southern league, it was difficult to predict where it would place.

Cardamone, with a wealth of experience as a player-coach, took the reigns and just about gives the coaching role as much thought as his full-time job at Icon Sports.

He is a footy ’nuffie’ and that comes through in the ideas he spawns, with his communication clear – players know what they need to do and why.

It enhances their internal development, which was strengthened from preseason when all three teams trained together.

Those sessions lifted standards across the board and led to feel good stories, such as Brodie Howie pushing his way into the round-one side and kicking four goals from a wing on debut.

Or perhaps you look at their bookends – Inglasio is so good one-on-one and rarely gets a bag kicked on him, named in Doveton’s best in four of the last five weeks.

Up forward, Woodfield averages more than two goals per game, plus all the goals he creates for his crumbers by crashing packs and creating soft drops.

Another premiership theory is that you look at a team’s bottom-six players – each squad has top-end talent but depth, or lack thereof, can be telling in big games.

The reserves (12-3) and Under 19’s (9-9) both finished second on their ladders, with the 19’s going down by eight points in their grand final on Saturday – there are plenty of players who can fill a role on Saturday.

Speaking about the preparation, Stillman played a straight bat.

There will be 22 fit players with some hard luck stories.

The club expects a physical, high-pressure contest typical of finals footy.

None of the 22 players will have a sense of complacency, despite accounting for minor premiers and grand final opponents Chelsea Heights by 93 points just two weeks ago in a prepotente display.

With a week off, the players have had some light run arounds, including at the State Volleyball Centre where Stillman works, to punctuate the monotony of several consecutive training sessions before the game.

“I’m really confident with the big wins, but this group is a level-headed focussed and determined group so I don’t think there is one person at the club who thinks that two big wins means we will walk out with the premiership cup. They finished on top of the ladder for a reason,” Stillman said.

“We’ve got a really good opportunity if we can apply pressure, minimise mistakes and play our way.”

So who are the players to keep an eye on?

Williamson and Cardamone are goal-sneaks that will need to make good of their opportunities to ensure the Doves put scoreboard pressure on.

Chapman will hope to give first use to Jake Basa and co.

The ruckman will likely bang up a few Chelsea Heights bodies.

Does someone look to close down former Melbourne Demon Luke Tapscott in a negative role? He got best-on-ground last week against Caulfield, and was instrumental when the sides faced off in the home and away season.

Inglasio was given the job on Bradley Gilder two weeks ago and kept their leading goal-kicker without a major. Can he repeat the dose?

Kyle’s speed and electricity got him drafted to the AFL, and he had some moments against Keysborough in the first final. Will Saturday be his day?

Doveton has the boxes ticked and, as the saying goes, the preparation is dotting the ‘i’s and crossing the ‘t’s.

Maybe 2022 is their year.

Does the next chapter of the club’s journey begin in division one.

We’ll find out by about 4.45pm on Saturday.

Get down to Ben Kavanagh Reserve at 2.15pm to watch.