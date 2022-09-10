Ausssie Cricket League returns for season ’22

By Tyler Lewis

A flurry of stars will line up at Casey Fields once again.

The Aussie Cricket League will run its second season at the home of Vic Premier Cricket club Casey-South Melbourne, after a successful maiden tournament in 2021.

The twenty-20 campaign will commence on December 18 and will be played until December 23.

Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and a World XI round out the six competing sides.

Aussie Cricket League president Harry Sandhu was pleased to have the tournament back, after such a positive maiden event last summer.

“We had a successful first year last year, with Sri Lanka winning the title,” he said.

“Only two international players can play in each team, so the whole idea is to get young local players playing in a team with two international players – they will learn a lot from them.

“That’s the whole idea, to have two international players in the team.”

The highly-anticipated event is building momentum, with a developed a broadcast set to make an appearance, while the ACL are in pursuit of a review system.

“Last year we had a live telecast of the tournament, but this year, the quality, it will be so much better,” Sandhu said.

“We will have a DRS, a ‘snicko’, and whatever you see on international standard coverage; we are trying to get that this year.”

Sandhu is cheering for more local players to fill out the currently open registrations, to enjoy the opportunity to play alongside some serious names.

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan XI), Kamran Akmal (Pakistan XI), Sreesanth(India XI), Manpreet Gony (India XI), Nuwan Kulasekara (Sri Lanka XI), Mahela Udawatte (Sri Lanka XI), Shaminda Eranga (World XI) and Ravi Bopara (World XI) all are set to play, while there is talk Shane Watson may suit up for the Aussies.

“Our registrations are open,” he said.

“A lot of people ask the quest ‘how can we play in this event?’, we’re taking applications at the end of the 15th of September.

“So we’re going to shortlist 40 to 50 players for each team, and then we will call them for the final selection somewhere in the middle of October.

“The squads will have two international’s and 13 local players, we encourage the players to fill out the form, that way we can get the details and go through the process from there.”

To register, head to: www.aussiecricketleague.com.au

FIXTURE:

Australia v Sri Lanka – 18 December 1:00PM

India v Pakistan – 18 December 5:00PM

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan – 19 December 5:00PM

Pakistan v World XI – 20 December 5:00PM

Afghanistan v Australia – 21 December 1:00PM

India v World XI – 21 December 5:00PM

Semi Final 1 Group A 1 v Group B 2 – 22 December 3:00PM

Semi Final 2 Group A 2 v Group B 1 – 22 December 7:00PM

GRAND FINAL: Winner of Semi Final’s – 23 December 7:00PM