$30,000 raised for charity groups

By Jason Adams

Local community groups Reaching Out Because We Can and Servants of the Two Hearts raised a mammoth $30,000 at a recent dinner dance and charity auction held at Sandown Greyhounds.

The night saw an abundance of silent auction items, raffle prizes and other activities that contributed to the enormous donation pool.

“To have 400 people here was amazing. Many enjoyed a dance to the live music but most importantly celebrated the people involved and donated generously,” said Adrian Scott, CEO of Sandown Greyhounds.

Deputy Mayor Eden Foster and Counsellor Bob Milkovic were in attendance to support the event and those behind it. The groups are led by Elisa Mineo, Sister Margaret Mary, Sister Mary and Sister Philomena.

The charities currently work with approximately 1800 people per fortnight many of which in the City of Greater Dandenong. They help homeless, rough sleepers, victims of domestic violence, refugees, asylum seekers and other disadvantaged groups within the community.

In recent months they have provided extensive support for the Afghani Asylum Seekers and the Sudanese Homeless Youth and Rough Sleepers in Dandenong and surrounding areas.

Over the past two years Sandown Greyhounds in partnership with the charity groups have delivered 17,000 meals to the homeless and disadvantaged in the local area.

“We have two of our team members go to the Noble Park Community Centre weekly and serve around 100 meals. It’s a priority of ours to make an impact in our local community and it’s something we’re really proud of.”