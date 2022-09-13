Hawks, Bulls stack EFNL TOTY

By Tyler Lewis

There’s an overwhelming local flavour in the Eastern Football League Team of the Year selections.

Noble Park skipper Kyle Martin (centre) has been named as the captain of the Premier Division side, while fellow Bulls Ryan Morrison (full back) and Jackson Sketcher (half back flank) also feature in the star-studded outfit.

The three Bulls are alongside Rowville duo Lachie McDonald (rover) and Cooper MacDonald (back pocket).

Rowville coach Ben Wise, meanwhile, has been named Coach of the Year after his stunning rejuvenation of the Hawks this season.

“It’s a bit of a surprise,” Wise said.

“For me on a personal note, it’s great to be recognised and knowing that we’re doing something good down at Rowville.

“I don’t really know how to take it to be honest, because I didn’t expect it, but it’s great for the footy club to be recognised.

“I have great support around me, Andy Scott and Jimmy Gwilt, they provide me with a backbone and support to do what we need to do.

“I suppose getting the recognition is probably more of a coaching group award, not so much just me.”

Wise is hopeful it’s an accomplishment he can reflect on in a week’s time with a premiership medal draped around his neck.

“It’s another thing if all things go well that we can sit back and reflect on,” he said.

“Individual awards never really worry me too much, I am more for team success and getting other people to experience stuff they’ve never experienced before.

“In terms of individual stuff, I take it in my stride and I am very respectful and humble for, but it’s not what I set out to achieve when I took over as coach.”

While grateful for the honour, he wouldn’t hesitate to trade it in at 2:15PM this Saturday if there was a footy bargaining system.

“100 per cent, that’s a no brainer… that would be awesome,” he said.

In the 1st Division Team of the Year, Beaconsfield’s Matt Johnson has slotted into a forward pocket.

His selection comes off the back of a season that grossed 54 majors from 18 matches, with a best of 12 against Upper Ferntree Gully.

The exciting forward’s season epitomised consistency, coming off the field goalless on just two occasions.

PREMIER DIVISION TOTY:

FB: Simon White (Doncaster East), Ryan Morrison (Noble Park), Cooper MacDonald (Rowville)

HB: Campbell Tweedie (Doncaster), Tristian Tweedie (Norwood), Jackson Sketcher (Noble Park)

C: Brayden Kilpatrick (Sth Croydon), Kyle Martin (Noble Park, C), Chris Pehlan (Doncaster East)

HF: Jack Sholakis (Doncaster East), Jordan Lisle (Balwyn), Blake Pearson (Norwood)

FF: Samuel Rowe (Doncaster East), James Wilsen (Sth Croydon), Charlie Haley (Balwyn)

FO: Max King (Sth Croydon), Lachlan Johns (Vermont), Lachlan McDonald (Rowville)

INT: Tom Maloney (Norwood), Zac Clarke (Doncaster East), James Appleby (Doncaster East), Kyle Viccars (Doncaster).

Coach: Ben Wise (Rowville)