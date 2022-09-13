Star players join Grand Final gala

Aussie Rules stars Jason Akermanis and Darcy Vescio headline an annual AFL Grand Final Charity Lunch in Keysborough.

Brownlow Medallist and triple-premiership player Akermanis and AFLW marquee player Vescio will be guest speakers during the lunch at Southern Golf Club on 21 September.

The lunch with an impressive charity auction has been staged by Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce for more than 25 years.

This year, all proceeds will support charities Make-A-Wish and Wayss.

“I believe to date we have managed to raise more than $170,000 to give to charity over 25 years,” chamber of commerce spokesperson Megan Petty said.

“Or more to the point the amazing Dandenong and beyond business community have kindly raised these funds – either by donated products and services to auction or actually parting with their cash on the day.

“I can also confirm that 100 per cent of the money raised at the lunch is donated to charity. None of those funds are used to cover any costs on the day.”

The charity auction will offer the chance to have Akermanis sit at your table during the lunch.

Other items include Herald Sun premiership posters of Melbourne 2021, Richmond back-to-back 2019-’20 and Collingwood 2010, a signed and framed Brisbane Lions guernsey, a VIP tour of The Block and a table for four at a race meet at Sandown Greyhounds.

Also on offer is a six-month health and fitness membership from South East Leisure, lunch for two with Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams, a Graham Hickmott painting, electronic goods from Amazon, a video doorbell and security floodlight cam from Telco Independent, and a half-page ad in Dandenong Star Journal.

The lunch is on Wednesday 21 September 12pm-3pm at Southern Golf Club, Lower Dandenong Road, Keysborough.

Tickets can be purchased as a single ticket, half-table (6 seats) or a full table (12 seats).

Details: https://www.greaterdandenongchamber.com.au/events/upcoming-events