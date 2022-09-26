Stingray Sam secures silverware

Former Dandenong Stingray Sam De Koning has etched his name into AFL folklore by being a crucial piece of Geelong’s resounding premiership win over Sydney on Saturday.

De Koning – 21 years old in just his 24th AFL game – received a Norm Smith Medal vote for his 16-disposal, seven-mark and one-goal display.

The key defender couldn’t have picked a better time to slot his maiden AFL goal, finding himself in the right place at the right time when a snap from Patrick Dangerfield skewed onto his chest.

With a premiership medallion draped around his neck, De Koning revealed exactly how he popped up in the goal square.

“That was a great feeling,” he said on the Channel 7 post-game coverage.

“I don’t think I had a touch in the second half, it didn’t come to me, so I went and tried to get one.

“It came to me and I kicked a goal, it was unreal.

“I got followed by my opponent, so I thought that made it fair, it all worked out for me and it was a surreal experience.”