Sandown ’referendum’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Melbourne Racing Club’s 2022 board elections this week will be a “clear referendum” on the future of Sandown racecourse, says candidate and former Greater Dandenong mayor Peter Brown.

It will be the first test of MRC members’ views since the release of the club’s proposal to rezone the 112-hectare site for 7500 dwellings and 16,000 residents.

The new suburb would include 12-storey apartment towers, offices, sports fields and primary school.

The planned sell-off of the track would help fund a redevelopment of Caulfield racecourse but still requires agreement from MRC members.

Mr Brown is one of eight candidates running for four MRC committee vacancies in this week’s election.

Four of the candidates, including Mr Brown, have declared they want racing to continue at the track.

If they were elected, there was a “distinct possibility” that the full redevelopment plans could be scuttled by the 10-member board, he says.

“I am aware of two other committee members not up for election (who want to retain racing at Sandown).

“(The board elections) has become a clear referendum on Sandown by default.”

For his part, Mr Brown was against selling off the MRC-owned Sandown to invest in a leasehold facility at Caulfield.

“Sandown was originally insurance against a decision by the State Government to cease racing at Caulfield.

“It’s crazy to sell the asset and put money into the leasehold property.”

The MRC recently announced a $6 million renovation of Sandown while it hosts extra races during the Caulfield upgrade works.

Prior to that, Sandown had been “completely neglected” due to MRC refusing to spend money on an asset it sought to replace, Mr Brown says.

He said arguments that Sandown’s operation was losing $5 million a year was “creative accounting”, which didn’t include the gambling revenue generated.

The four pro-racetrack candidates still had a “common view” of redeveloping about half of the Sandown site for housing, Mr Brown said.

“There’s a lot of car parking on the south side next to the railway station and a whole area of land near existing housing and Warner Reserve.

“If any of the land is sold, it has to go towards the refurbishment of Sandown and the improvement of the racing facility.”

In the recently-released 2021-’22 annual report, chief executive Josh Blanksby stated members would be consulted on Sandown’s future.

“Any decision to cease racing at Sandown requires members approval and will be in the best interests of the club and the Victorian thoroughbred racing industry as a whole.

“We are working with Racing Victoria on our Caulfield masterplan and the Sandown planning scheme amendment application to ensure the Victorian racing industry is left in a stronger position.”

In March, City of Greater Dandenong requested the Planning Minister to exhibit the proposed rezoning to a Comprehensive Development Zone.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the retention of the track may soothe his concerns about the proposed “high density” of housing.

“I do welcome the news that some candidates are against the full redevelopment.

“Sandown has served the community very well, even though we get a few concerns from residents about the noise.

“This (compromise) could be a win-win.”

The proposed full redevelopment includes 14 per cent of public open space, including 7 hectares of reserves and sports fields.

It would also comprise a “landmark” hospitality and entertainment venue near Princes Highway, 375 ‘affordable housing’ dwellings and retain the heritage-listed grandstand.

An active transport ‘recreation loop’ path would “echo” the current horseracing track.

Voting for the MRC board elections ends this week.