I Wish I Win waltzes Nolen to a double

Stable jockey Luke Nolen gave Peter Moody’s assistant trainer Katherine Coleman heart palpitations at Sandown on Sunday – but emerged with a winning double.

With Moody absent from the course, Coleman took the training reins and watched on nervously as Nolen won both races narrowly in the shadows of the post.

Nolen and Waltz On By were first to deliver in race six on the card, the $175,000 Listed Jim Moloney Stakes (1400m).

The three-year-old filly was looking to go back-to-back at Sandown after a two-length victory on September 7, but was forced to sit outside the leader for the majority of the race.

Nolen released the brakes at the 300, with Waltz On By opening up a one-length gap as the field crossed the 100-metre pole.

Waltz On By then staved off a wall of four horses to narrowly take home the top prize.

Coleman said Plan A was to take cover, but the slow early tempo gave Nolen little choice.

“We would have loved to see her get a bit of cover, but it didn’t pan out that way, Luke had no other options, but she obviously got there a little bit soon,” Coleman said.

“She was vulnerable late, and my heart rate just went through the roof, that last little bit, but she hung on really well.

“We’re absolutely rapt with her and going forward from a Thousand Guineas point of view, we’re very happy.

“We’ve always had the opinion that when she does get a little bit of cover and switches off, she’s good.

“She wants to do things a little bit hard at the moment, when she’s out there rolling along in front with no cover, but moving forward we’re very happy.”

Nolen acknowledged that his ride may not have got the best out of the filly.

“She was good, in a race without a lot of speed we ended up outside the leader, she only just lasted but she might have a better turn of foot if ridden with a cuddle,” Nolen said.

The in-form hoop then rounded out the card with a barnstorming victory aboard the $1.75 favourite I Wish I Win, in the last race on the program.

I Wish I Win was badly hampered half-way down the straight, but emerged late to score an emphatic victory in the $175,000 Listed Testa Rossa Stakes (1300m).

“I was just thinking about the phone call I was going to have with Pete (Moody) after the race, I wasn’t much looking forward to it,” Coleman said post-race.

“But I’ll be very happy to give him a call now, it was a great win, he was really tough through the line.

“We will hopefully head towards the Toorak, and I think if we can give him a crack at the Toorak…they’ll know that he’s there.”

Nolen was confident after the race, not knowing what all the fuss was about after seeing rump steak for the first furlong in the straight.

“I was on the best horse in the race, I was confident, it did get tight for a stride or two but he was very good through the line,” Nolen said.

“Patience is a virtue, we were nice and patient, and it paid off in the end.”