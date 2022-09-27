Motorbike carnage hits 5-year high

Police are targeting reckless motorcyclists after five riders died and 47 were seriously injured in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia so far this year.

It’s the highest number of serious and fatal motorbike crashes in the South East for five years.

And most were “completely avoidable”, according to Highway Patrol police.

From Tuesday 27 September, Operation Blackwire will target reckless motorcyclist behaviour, impaired riding, speeding, failure to obey road signs, and failure to wear protective equipment in a bid to reduce road trauma in Greater Dandenong, Casey, and Cardinia.

During the blitz, local Highway Patrol members, supported by solo units, will conduct intelligence-led, proactive patrols in areas where motorcyclists are most at risk and most active.

Dandenong Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant David Hewatt said police would have a bolstered presence targeting reckless motorcyclist behaviour, taking dangerous riders and their bikes off the roads.

“Motorcyclists make up less than 10 percent of road users in the region yet have accounted for 36 percent of lives lost this year.

“This is a 78 percent increase in motorcyclist lives lost in the region against the five-year average. Sadly, most of these incidents were completely avoidable.”

Sen Sgt Hewatt said excessive speeding, failure to give way and unsafe overtaking were among the reckless, dangerous actions costing lives on the road.

He urged all drivers and riders to stay alert, make safe decisions when behind the wheel of their vehicle, and keep the safety of vulnerable road users front of mind.

“It never gets easier telling someone their loved one will never be coming home or in hospital seriously injured.

“Don’t be careless with your life, and the lives of others.”

Fitted with Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology, Highway Patrol members will also be homing in on unregistered riders.