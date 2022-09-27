Juniors get chance to impress

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The V/Line Under 15’s Cup is an annual tournament which involves six country-based footballing regions, with each region having a division one boys, division two boys and girls team.

Each team plays two games, with the aim being talent identification and promotion.

The South East Stingrays girls team and division one boys team each won one of its two games; while the division two boys team lost both of its games.

The Stingrays had five training sessions in the lead-up to the two games.

Selection in the squad indicates players are currently at the pinnacle of players their age and could be on the precipice of entering their NAB League under 16’s program in 2023.

Below is an overview of how the locals went according to the respective coaches.

Boys Division One

Coach: Peter Freeman

Dylan Volgrig (Beaconsfield): A listed squad member and viewed as a top-liner but didn’t play due to illness.

Toby Sinnema (Narre North Foxes): Played on the wing and in defence despite traditionally playing as a midfielder/forward. The skilful lefty reads the play well.

Kayleb Lovett (Beaconsfield): Played on the wing in the first game and high-half-forward in the second game, showing his speed and sidestep, and he tackles well.

Patrick Ingram (Beaconsfield): The small forward was excellent in the second game with goals, score involvements and forward pressure.

Harrison Lees (Berwick): Traditionally a defender, Lees had a very good second game and even got thrown on the ball where he won some clearances and kicked a nice goal. Is a good, strong overhead mark and reads the play well.

Benjamin Devenish (Berwick): The co-captain competes, with his second and third efforts inspiring. Showed his capability as a very good inside midfielder that feeds it out. Got best-on-ground in game two.

Jack Lawrence (Berwick): The slightly built winger got a look on the inside in the second game, but his strength is his turn of speed.

Boys Division Two

Jack Whitney (Berwick), Riley Haringsma (Beaconsfield), Zakery De Bono (Pakenham), Jayde Varlet (Beaconsfield), Lachlan Chase (Officer), Kade Clancy (Cranbourne), Jackson Honey (Officer).

Girls

Coach – Sean Chamberlain

Natalie Banjavcic-Mills (Beaconsfield): Plays taller than her size, is an in-and-under on-baller that backs herself to beat anyone. Was one of the best players for her side each day before a shoulder injury late in the second game.

Indie Sherritt (Beaconsfield): Won the best-on-ground medal in the second game. Diminutive, yet very good overhead and a fantastic kick.

Zoe Luxford (Officer): Uses her size to attack the ball ferociously. Powers through packs and her defensive work is solid. Was playing as a key defender in one quarter, when Chamberlain estimates she stopped three goals on her own.

Ashleigh Perkins (Pakenham): A smooth mover with very clean hands. She is a team-first player with clean hands and a player who can kick effectively on both feet.

Tahlia Langelaan (Narre North): Quiet achiever who comes out of her shell on the field, ripping through ground-ball contests and getting the ball out.

Bonnie Williams (Pakenham): Attacks the ball, has clean hands, but most impressively, has excellent vision. Looks to switch and go inboard, rather than bomb long which makes things happen.

Molly Reimers (Officer): Created run off halfback, using her legs to create space. Is tough in close, described by Chamberlain as a ‘tackling machine that goes in very hard’.

Abby Hobson (Pakenham): Wow, she is going to go far. She’s a key forward and is one of the best overhead contested marks I have seen,’ Chamberlain said. Kicked several goals and has a great, powerful kicking style and has good forward craft.